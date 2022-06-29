Skip to main content
CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;S;7;44%;2%;11

Chester;Partly sunny;86;65;SSW;7;43%;2%;11

Danbury;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;WNW;6;50%;1%;11

Groton;Partly sunny;84;65;WSW;9;52%;2%;10

Hartford;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;S;8;41%;2%;10

Meriden;Partly sunny;85;62;NW;6;48%;2%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny, warm;85;66;S;7;48%;2%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny;82;62;NW;6;58%;1%;11

Willimantic;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;N;6;51%;1%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;86;62;S;8;40%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

