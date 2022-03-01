CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;46;39;SW;7;53%;85%;4 Chester;Partly sunny;44;35;SSW;7;55%;85%;4 Danbury;Sun, some clouds;47;37;SSW;6;56%;84%;4 Groton;Sun, some clouds;44;35;SSW;8;65%;69%;4 Hartford;Sun, some clouds;43;36;S;7;57%;86%;4 Meriden;Sun, some clouds;45;33;SSW;7;51%;84%;4 New Haven;Sun, some clouds;45;39;SSW;7;57%;84%;4 Oxford;Sun, some clouds;44;33;S;7;64%;84%;4 Willimantic;Sun, some clouds;42;32;SSW;7;54%;89%;4 Windsor Locks;Sun, some clouds;43;35;S;8;54%;85%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather