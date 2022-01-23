Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Cold;30;24;SSW;6;61%;25%;2

Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;30;25;SSW;5;58%;25%;2

Danbury;Turning out cloudy;31;24;SSE;4;56%;49%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;5;69%;27%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;30;25;S;5;59%;80%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;30;24;S;5;57%;25%;2

New Haven;Turning cloudy, cold;31;27;SSW;6;62%;25%;2

Oxford;Cold;28;22;S;5;61%;49%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;4;58%;49%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;29;24;S;5;58%;80%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

