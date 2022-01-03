CT Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;34;31;SW;6;47%;4%;2 Chester;Partly sunny;34;29;SW;6;44%;4%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny;36;26;SSW;4;38%;4%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;32;28;SW;6;54%;3%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;35;28;SSW;6;42%;4%;2 Meriden;Some sun;34;25;SSW;5;45%;4%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;35;33;SW;6;45%;4%;2 Oxford;Sun, some clouds;33;26;SSW;5;40%;4%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;6;43%;3%;2 Windsor Locks;Not as cold;35;28;S;6;40%;4%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather