Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;52;32;N;7;49%;2%;3

Chester;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;N;6;50%;2%;3

Danbury;Sunshine;51;27;NNW;6;51%;0%;3

Groton;Mostly sunny;52;31;N;7;56%;7%;3

Hartford;Mostly sunny;51;28;N;6;50%;2%;3

Meriden;Mostly sunny;51;26;NNW;5;50%;2%;3

New Haven;Mostly sunny;52;32;N;7;50%;2%;3

Oxford;Sunny;48;27;N;6;54%;0%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;50;26;NNW;6;51%;3%;3

Windsor Locks;Sunshine;51;27;N;6;53%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News