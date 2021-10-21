District Health Department No. 10 hosting flu clinics LAKE COUNTY — District Health Department No. 10 is helping communities prepare for the upcoming...

Detroit hosting first cycling championships since 1978 The 2021 USACycling's National Madison Championships will be in Detroit at the Lexus Velodrome in...

When should Michigan expect its first snowfall? Winter in Michigan officially begins on Dec. 21 this year, but the state's first snow doesn't...