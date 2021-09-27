Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A couple of showers;74;51;NNW;7;70%;77%;2

Chester;Showers;72;49;NNW;5;71%;87%;2

Danbury;Showers;72;48;NNW;5;77%;94%;2

Groton;A couple of showers;72;50;N;7;77%;85%;2

Hartford;A couple of showers;72;49;NNW;5;76%;82%;1

Meriden;Showers;72;48;NNW;5;78%;94%;1

New Haven;A couple of showers;74;52;NNW;6;70%;81%;2

Oxford;A couple of showers;69;47;NNW;5;78%;82%;2

Willimantic;Showers;70;46;N;5;77%;81%;1

Windsor Locks;Showers;71;47;NNW;5;78%;100%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News