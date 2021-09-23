CT Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A shower and t-storm;71;54;WNW;6;68%;82%;1 Chester;Thunderstorms;69;55;WNW;4;78%;85%;1 Danbury;Rain tapering off;72;51;W;5;69%;79%;2 Groton;Thunderstorms;72;57;W;7;88%;84%;1 Hartford;Thunderstorms;70;53;SW;5;77%;85%;1 Meriden;Thunderstorms;68;51;WSW;5;79%;86%;1 New Haven;Thunderstorms;69;56;WNW;5;80%;84%;1 Oxford;A shower and t-storm;67;50;W;6;81%;82%;1 Willimantic;Thunderstorms;70;53;W;6;83%;85%;1 Windsor Locks;Thunderstorms;69;52;SSW;6;77%;86%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather