CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Showers;74;61;NW;6;76%;73%;3

Chester;Showers;73;60;NNW;4;81%;84%;2

Danbury;Showers around;74;58;NNW;4;80%;76%;4

Groton;Thunderstorms;73;60;NNW;11;90%;78%;1

Hartford;Showers;74;60;NW;5;81%;100%;3

Meriden;Showers;73;59;NW;4;82%;90%;1

New Haven;Showers;75;62;NW;5;78%;100%;3

Oxford;Showers;71;57;NNW;4;95%;98%;4

Willimantic;Showers;71;58;N;4;88%;100%;1

Windsor Locks;Showers;74;59;NNW;5;76%;100%;3

