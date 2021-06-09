CT Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;80;57;E;9;43%;2%;11 Chester;Partly sunny;83;52;ESE;7;39%;2%;10 Danbury;Partly sunny;82;52;ESE;7;45%;2%;11 Groton;Areas of low clouds;77;53;E;10;49%;2%;8 Hartford;Sunny intervals;86;52;SE;6;35%;2%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny;85;50;ESE;7;37%;2%;10 New Haven;Partly sunny;79;56;E;8;45%;2%;10 Oxford;Partly sunny;80;51;ESE;8;52%;1%;11 Willimantic;Partly sunny;84;49;ESE;7;37%;2%;10 Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;87;52;SSE;7;35%;1%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather