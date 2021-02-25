https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15978113.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;40;31;SSE;6;46%;26%;4
Chester;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;SSE;5;43%;26%;4
Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;S;4;49%;25%;4
Groton;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;S;7;49%;13%;4
Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;SSE;6;44%;24%;4
Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;SSE;5;42%;26%;4
New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;40;33;SSE;6;46%;26%;4
Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;S;5;56%;25%;4
Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;SSE;6;41%;16%;4
Windsor Locks;Plenty of sun;41;26;SSE;6;43%;23%;4
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
View Comments