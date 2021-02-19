CT Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;35;21;NW;9;46%;12%;3

Chester;Partly sunny;35;20;NW;9;48%;16%;3

Danbury;Sun and clouds;33;16;NW;9;53%;14%;3

Groton;Periods of sun;35;21;NW;11;59%;18%;3

Hartford;Periods of sun;34;20;NW;9;50%;21%;3

Meriden;Partly sunny;35;19;NW;9;49%;16%;3

New Haven;Partly sunny;36;22;NW;10;47%;12%;3

Oxford;Episodes of sunshine;32;17;NW;11;58%;14%;3

Willimantic;Clouds and sun;33;19;NW;9;56%;21%;3

Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;33;18;NW;10;51%;24%;3

_____

