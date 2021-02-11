https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15941951.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Very cold;28;15;NNW;7;39%;3%;3
Chester;Clouds and sun, cold;28;12;NW;6;40%;3%;3
Danbury;Very cold;25;11;N;5;47%;2%;3
Groton;Quite cold;28;13;NW;6;49%;3%;3
Hartford;Periods of sun, cold;27;9;NW;5;45%;3%;3
Meriden;Clouds and sun, cold;28;10;NW;5;39%;3%;3
New Haven;Clouds and sun, cold;29;15;NNW;7;40%;3%;3
Oxford;Very cold;25;11;NNW;7;52%;2%;3
Willimantic;Very cold;26;7;NW;5;43%;3%;3
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, cold;26;7;NW;5;35%;2%;3
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
