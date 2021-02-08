CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A little wintry mix;34;20;NNW;5;72%;58%;1

Chester;A little wintry mix;34;19;NNW;4;69%;58%;1

Danbury;On-and-off snow;31;16;NNW;3;81%;76%;1

Groton;Morning snow;33;21;NNW;6;83%;81%;1

Hartford;A little snow;32;17;NNW;4;70%;75%;1

Meriden;Cloudy with snow;32;18;NNW;4;75%;84%;1

New Haven;A little a.m. snow;34;23;NNW;5;66%;63%;1

Oxford;Snow showers;29;18;NNW;5;89%;81%;1

Willimantic;A little snow;31;17;NW;4;74%;69%;1

Windsor Locks;Cloudy, snow showers;31;16;NNW;4;66%;85%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather