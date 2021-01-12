https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15863471.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;40;29;WSW;6;59%;6%;2
Chester;Partly sunny;40;30;W;5;57%;6%;2
Danbury;Partly sunny;39;27;WSW;4;62%;5%;2
Groton;Partly sunny;39;31;W;7;64%;6%;2
Hartford;Partly sunny;41;29;SSW;5;54%;7%;2
Meriden;Partly sunny;41;27;SW;5;55%;7%;2
New Haven;Partly sunny;42;32;W;6;59%;6%;2
Oxford;Partly sunny;37;28;WSW;6;70%;5%;2
Willimantic;Partly sunny;41;27;WSW;5;56%;6%;2
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;41;28;SSW;5;58%;5%;2
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
