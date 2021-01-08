https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15855055.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;23;NNW;18;52%;4%;2
Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;36;23;NNW;15;50%;5%;2
Danbury;Sunny and breezy;34;20;NNW;14;48%;2%;2
Groton;Breezy with some sun;37;23;NNW;17;53%;6%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;24;NNW;15;47%;5%;2
Meriden;Breezy and colder;35;20;NNW;15;53%;4%;2
New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;37;24;NNW;15;52%;5%;2
Oxford;Sunny and breezy;33;22;NNW;15;56%;2%;2
Willimantic;Breezy with some sun;36;20;NNW;15;52%;5%;2
Windsor Locks;Sunny and breezy;35;22;NNW;15;52%;3%;2
