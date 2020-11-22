CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Morning rain, cloudy;55;33;WNW;10;66%;82%;1

Chester;Morning rain;56;33;WNW;9;69%;85%;1

Danbury;Morning rain, cooler;53;31;WNW;10;72%;78%;1

Groton;Morning rain, cloudy;56;33;NW;11;73%;85%;1

Hartford;Rain in the morning;53;33;WNW;9;69%;85%;1

Meriden;Morning rain, cloudy;53;30;WNW;9;70%;85%;1

New Haven;Rain in the morning;56;34;NW;9;70%;85%;2

Oxford;Rain in the morning;52;32;NW;11;77%;83%;2

Willimantic;Morning rain, cloudy;54;28;WNW;8;72%;85%;1

Windsor Locks;Morning rain;52;31;WNW;9;72%;85%;1

_____

