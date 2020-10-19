CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;70;59;SE;6;72%;44%;2

Chester;Clouds and sunshine;70;57;S;6;71%;65%;1

Danbury;Clouds and sun;68;54;N;5;80%;44%;1

Groton;Partly sunny;70;59;S;7;82%;44%;2

Hartford;Mainly cloudy;72;57;SE;6;71%;70%;1

Meriden;Clouds and sun;71;56;SE;6;72%;44%;1

New Haven;Partly sunny;70;59;SE;6;72%;44%;1

Oxford;Clouds and sunshine;68;55;ENE;6;83%;44%;1

Willimantic;Sun and clouds;71;55;S;6;74%;70%;1

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;7;70%;69%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather