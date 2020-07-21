https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15422158.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SSE;6;74%;73%;5
Chester;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;SSE;5;71%;80%;5
Danbury;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;6;77%;73%;3
Groton;A p.m. t-storm;82;72;SE;6;78%;80%;5
Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;E;5;69%;80%;5
Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;SE;5;73%;80%;5
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;83;73;SE;7;75%;73%;5
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SE;6;79%;73%;6
Willimantic;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;ENE;5;73%;80%;5
Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;ENE;5;70%;80%;5
