CT Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;75;SSW;8;56%;7%;10

Chester;Mostly sunny, humid;91;74;SSW;7;56%;5%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SSW;8;55%;8%;10

Groton;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;SSW;7;72%;4%;10

Hartford;Very hot;97;75;S;7;51%;8%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;7;53%;7%;10

New Haven;Humid with sunshine;90;76;SSW;7;60%;5%;10

Oxford;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;SSW;7;61%;7%;10

Willimantic;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSW;7;54%;5%;10

Windsor Locks;Very hot;99;75;S;7;48%;9%;10

