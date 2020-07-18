https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15417338.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, humid;92;75;SSW;8;56%;7%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny, humid;91;74;SSW;7;56%;5%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;SSW;8;55%;8%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;SSW;7;72%;4%;10
Hartford;Very hot;97;75;S;7;51%;8%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;7;53%;7%;10
New Haven;Humid with sunshine;90;76;SSW;7;60%;5%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny, humid;92;72;SSW;7;61%;7%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSW;7;54%;5%;10
Windsor Locks;Very hot;99;75;S;7;48%;9%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
