CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;S;7;73%;63%;11
Chester;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;SSE;6;70%;63%;11
Danbury;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;S;8;69%;66%;11
Groton;Humid with some sun;77;67;SSE;7;83%;60%;11
Hartford;Partly sunny;86;70;SSE;8;65%;66%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny;85;67;SSE;7;66%;66%;11
New Haven;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;SSE;7;79%;63%;11
Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;84;68;S;8;74%;66%;11
Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;86;67;SSE;6;66%;66%;10
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;8;63%;62%;10
_____
