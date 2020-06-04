https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15316193.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SSW;8;71%;55%;9
Chester;A t-storm in spots;81;65;SSW;7;69%;74%;9
Danbury;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SW;7;71%;58%;9
Groton;A t-storm in spots;75;62;SSW;8;81%;74%;4
Hartford;A t-storm in spots;85;68;S;8;64%;74%;9
Meriden;A t-storm in spots;83;66;S;8;65%;73%;9
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SSW;8;73%;73%;8
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;82;66;SW;7;76%;76%;7
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;83;65;SSW;7;63%;73%;9
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;86;68;S;8;59%;73%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments