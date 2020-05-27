https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15296876.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;68;62;S;6;88%;90%;4
Chester;Clouds and sun;70;62;S;6;84%;91%;4
Danbury;Not as warm;71;65;S;8;82%;85%;4
Groton;Clouds and sun;67;60;S;6;90%;76%;4
Hartford;Not as warm;74;65;S;7;74%;70%;4
Meriden;Not as warm;72;64;S;6;79%;90%;4
New Haven;An afternoon shower;67;62;SSE;6;90%;92%;4
Oxford;Not as warm;71;64;S;8;86%;85%;4
Willimantic;Not as warm;73;64;S;6;78%;72%;4
Windsor Locks;Not as warm;76;66;S;7;76%;71%;4
_____
