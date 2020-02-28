https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15091637.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Turning cloudy, cold;36;22;NW;10;35%;1%;4
Chester;Partly sunny;36;21;NW;9;35%;2%;2
Danbury;Increasing clouds;34;17;NW;11;39%;0%;4
Groton;Clouds and sun;37;21;NW;10;37%;4%;2
Hartford;Rather cloudy, cold;36;21;NW;10;35%;4%;2
Meriden;Periods of sun;36;19;NW;9;36%;3%;2
New Haven;Periods of sunshine;37;23;NW;11;36%;2%;2
Oxford;Increasing clouds;32;18;NW;10;44%;1%;4
Willimantic;Periods of sun, cold;35;18;WNW;9;36%;2%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;20;NW;10;38%;4%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
