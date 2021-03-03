CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, March 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;29;SW;3;47%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;27;N;6;36%

Danbury;Clear;27;W;5;40%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;28;W;8;40%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;2;57%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;26;S;7;40%

New Haven;Mostly clear;31;W;6;41%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;24;WSW;5;50%

Willimantic;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;52%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;23;S;5;45%

