CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;2;51%

Chester;Mostly clear;30;NW;7;50%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;27;Calm;0;66%

Groton;Mostly clear;30;NNW;7;55%

Hartford;Clear;29;Calm;0;63%

Meriden;Clear;32;WNW;3;49%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;63%

Oxford;Clear;27;NNW;5;63%

Willimantic;Clear;33;NNW;12;41%

Windsor Locks;Clear;30;NW;6;48%

_____

