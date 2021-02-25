https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15977982.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 25, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;44;W;4;74%
Chester;Clear;43;W;8;81%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;8;62%
Groton;Clear;44;W;13;78%
Hartford;Clear;46;N;5;62%
Meriden;Clear;42;N;6;76%
New Haven;Clear;44;SW;7;76%
Oxford;Mostly clear;44;W;8;70%
Willimantic;Clear;45;SW;5;70%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;44;W;7;62%
_____
