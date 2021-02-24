https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15974646.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 24, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;40;W;3;71%
Chester;Mostly clear;36;WSW;5;86%
Danbury;Mostly clear;42;W;8;57%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;40;W;6;70%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;44;NW;8;55%
Meriden;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Clear;38;S;3;72%
Oxford;Mostly clear;38;W;6;79%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;9;64%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;13;64%
_____
