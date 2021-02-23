https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15971511.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 23, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;36;WSW;2;81%
Chester;Clear;32;WSW;6;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;33;SW;3;81%
Groton;Clear;34;W;7;92%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;6;84%
Meriden;Clear;35;Calm;0;78%
New Haven;Clear;37;W;3;81%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;31;W;3;100%
Willimantic;Clear;34;N;3;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;33;WSW;5;84%
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
