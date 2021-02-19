CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sleet;29;NNE;4;85%

Chester;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;97%

Danbury;Flurries;25;NNE;5;92%

Groton;Cloudy;30;NNE;10;88%

Hartford;Cloudy;27;N;8;84%

Meriden;Cloudy;26;N;9;84%

New Haven;Flurries;28;N;10;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;25;ENE;14;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;27;N;7;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;25;N;8;88%

