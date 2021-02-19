https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15962320.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 19, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sleet;29;NNE;4;85%
Chester;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;97%
Danbury;Flurries;25;NNE;5;92%
Groton;Cloudy;30;NNE;10;88%
Hartford;Cloudy;27;N;8;84%
Meriden;Cloudy;26;N;9;84%
New Haven;Flurries;28;N;10;88%
Oxford;Cloudy;25;ENE;14;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;27;N;7;88%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;25;N;8;88%
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
