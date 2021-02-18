https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15959140.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 18, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;25;N;2;47%
Chester;Cloudy;25;N;5;42%
Danbury;Flurries;24;NNE;6;41%
Groton;Cloudy;27;N;8;44%
Hartford;Snow;25;N;7;44%
Meriden;Cloudy;25;N;6;44%
New Haven;Cloudy;27;NNE;8;46%
Oxford;Cloudy;22;N;8;57%
Willimantic;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;52%
Windsor Locks;Snow;23;NNW;3;48%
_____
