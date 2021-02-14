CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, February 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;28;NE;3;72%

Chester;Cloudy;27;ENE;6;79%

Danbury;Cloudy;24;ENE;8;84%

Groton;Cloudy;28;NE;13;77%

Hartford;Cloudy;28;N;5;65%

Meriden;Cloudy;27;NE;6;71%

New Haven;Cloudy;29;NNE;8;74%

Oxford;Cloudy;23;ENE;9;92%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;28;NE;7;68%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;26;NNE;8;74%

