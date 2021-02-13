CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;23;N;2;46%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;25;N;6;39%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;36%

Groton;Cloudy;27;N;9;37%

Hartford;Cloudy;25;NE;5;42%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;3;35%

New Haven;Cloudy;28;N;7;34%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;6;41%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;24;NNW;6;41%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;22;N;5;45%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather