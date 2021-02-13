https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15948329.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, February 13, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;23;N;2;46%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;25;N;6;39%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;36%
Groton;Cloudy;27;N;9;37%
Hartford;Cloudy;25;NE;5;42%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;3;35%
New Haven;Cloudy;28;N;7;34%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;6;41%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;24;NNW;6;41%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;22;N;5;45%
