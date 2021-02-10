CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;2;87%

Chester;Clear;23;NNW;9;85%

Danbury;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;24;N;5;84%

Hartford;Clear;22;Calm;0;81%

Meriden;Clear;21;NW;5;80%

New Haven;Clear;23;N;5;84%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;19;N;8;87%

Willimantic;Clear;20;N;3;91%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;18;WNW;5;88%

