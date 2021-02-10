https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15938606.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, February 10, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;2;87%
Chester;Clear;23;NNW;9;85%
Danbury;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;24;N;5;84%
Hartford;Clear;22;Calm;0;81%
Meriden;Clear;21;NW;5;80%
New Haven;Clear;23;N;5;84%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;19;N;8;87%
Willimantic;Clear;20;N;3;91%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;18;WNW;5;88%
