CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;20;WNW;1;68%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;67%

Danbury;Cloudy;9;Calm;0;79%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;80%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;17;Calm;0;80%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;12;Calm;0;87%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;16;N;3;80%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;15;Calm;0;70%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;19;SSE;5;70%

_____

