https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15895147.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, January 25, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;4;46%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;21;NW;6;42%
Danbury;Clear;22;NNW;8;40%
Groton;Cloudy;21;NW;14;45%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;6;43%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;21;N;7;41%
New Haven;Cloudy;25;NW;10;40%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;10;51%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;20;NW;9;47%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;18;NNW;3;49%
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
View Comments