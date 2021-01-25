CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, January 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;22;WNW;4;46%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;21;NW;6;42%

Danbury;Clear;22;NNW;8;40%

Groton;Cloudy;21;NW;14;45%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;6;43%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;21;N;7;41%

New Haven;Cloudy;25;NW;10;40%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;19;NW;10;51%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;20;NW;9;47%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;18;NNW;3;49%

