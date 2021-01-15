https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15872994.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, January 15, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;33;NNE;1;91%
Chester;Cloudy;36;NNE;5;93%
Danbury;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;88%
Groton;Cloudy;38;N;7;85%
Hartford;Showers;34;NE;6;88%
Meriden;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
New Haven;Cloudy;38;NNE;6;85%
Oxford;Mostly clear;34;NE;8;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;34;N;5;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;N;5;96%
_____
