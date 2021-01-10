CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;4;62%

Chester;Cloudy;30;N;8;47%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;28;N;5;58%

Groton;Cloudy;33;NNW;10;53%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;32;N;7;47%

Meriden;Cloudy;31;NNW;6;49%

New Haven;Cloudy;33;NNW;5;49%

Oxford;Cloudy;27;NNW;9;66%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;N;6;47%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;30;N;8;51%

_____

