CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 5, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;1;87%

Chester;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%

Groton;Clear;29;N;7;88%

Hartford;Cloudy;30;NNE;6;88%

Meriden;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;95%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;30;N;8;100%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;NNE;5;92%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather