CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 5, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;1;87%
Chester;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%
Groton;Clear;29;N;7;88%
Hartford;Cloudy;30;NNE;6;88%
Meriden;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;95%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;30;N;8;100%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;NNE;5;92%
_____
