CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;31;WSW;5;57%

Chester;Cloudy;30;WSW;10;64%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;14;60%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;21;63%

Hartford;Cloudy;34;SSW;9;58%

Meriden;Cloudy;32;N;7;56%

New Haven;Mostly clear;33;WSW;12;63%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;12;74%

Willimantic;Cloudy;33;SW;13;56%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;33;SSW;13;66%

