https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15828913.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;31;WSW;5;57%
Chester;Cloudy;30;WSW;10;64%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;14;60%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;21;63%
Hartford;Cloudy;34;SSW;9;58%
Meriden;Cloudy;32;N;7;56%
New Haven;Mostly clear;33;WSW;12;63%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;12;74%
Willimantic;Cloudy;33;SW;13;56%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;33;SSW;13;66%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments