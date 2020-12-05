CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;43;WSW;1;95%

Chester;Showers;45;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Rain;43;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Rain;47;Calm;0;89%

Hartford;Showers;45;S;5;89%

Meriden;Showers;44;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Showers;46;SSW;1;90%

Oxford;Showers;41;S;3;100%

Willimantic;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;44;S;9;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather