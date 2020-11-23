https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15747118.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;51;SE;4;100%
Chester;Showers;54;SE;8;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;54;N;3;96%
Groton;Cloudy;55;ESE;16;89%
Hartford;Cloudy;46;NE;6;88%
Meriden;Cloudy;45;N;3;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;57;E;15;93%
Oxford;Fog;54;S;15;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;49;ENE;6;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;N;5;91%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments