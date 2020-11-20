https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15741647.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;44;SW;3;68%
Chester;Partly cloudy;46;SW;13;61%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;7;57%
Groton;Partly cloudy;51;WSW;18;60%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;6;55%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;57%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;51;WSW;15;58%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;3;67%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;6;60%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;44;SSW;13;55%
_____
