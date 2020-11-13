https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15724147.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;47;NE;3;82%
Chester;Cloudy;45;NE;5;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;6;92%
Groton;Cloudy;46;NE;7;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;46;N;6;67%
Meriden;Cloudy;45;N;5;73%
New Haven;Cloudy;47;NNE;7;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;43;ENE;10;87%
Willimantic;Cloudy;45;NNE;6;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;44;N;7;70%
