CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;47;NE;3;82%

Chester;Cloudy;45;NE;5;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;6;92%

Groton;Cloudy;46;NE;7;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;46;N;6;67%

Meriden;Cloudy;45;N;5;73%

New Haven;Cloudy;47;NNE;7;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;43;ENE;10;87%

Willimantic;Cloudy;45;NNE;6;85%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;44;N;7;70%

