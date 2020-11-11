https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15718194.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 11, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;58;SW;1;94%
Chester;Partly cloudy;61;N;6;100%
Danbury;Mostly clear;62;S;6;89%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;89%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;62;S;9;86%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;96%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;6;93%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;5;100%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Fog;58;S;9;96%
