CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 11, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;58;SW;1;94%

Chester;Partly cloudy;61;N;6;100%

Danbury;Mostly clear;62;S;6;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;89%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;62;S;9;86%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;96%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;6;93%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;5;100%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Fog;58;S;9;96%

