CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;45;NNE;6;88%

Chester;Cloudy;43;NE;13;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;42;NE;10;91%

Groton;Cloudy;45;NNE;14;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;43;N;16;88%

Meriden;Cloudy;42;N;15;88%

New Haven;Showers;45;NNE;13;92%

Oxford;Cloudy;40;NNE;16;100%

Willimantic;Showers;43;NNE;15;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;41;N;13;88%

_____

