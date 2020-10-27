https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15677163.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;56;W;1;98%
Chester;Fog;57;N;5;100%
Danbury;Showers;55;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Fog;56;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Showers;51;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Showers;56;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;53;N;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Showers;49;N;3;92%
_____
