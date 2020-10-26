CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;48;ENE;4;88%

Chester;Cloudy;45;ENE;6;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;45;ENE;12;89%

Groton;Cloudy;48;NE;13;70%

Hartford;Cloudy;48;ENE;6;70%

Meriden;Cloudy;47;N;5;76%

New Haven;Cloudy;48;NE;12;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;44;ENE;9;92%

Willimantic;Cloudy;45;ENE;5;79%

Windsor Locks;Showers;47;ENE;8;70%

_____

