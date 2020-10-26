https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15674486.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;48;ENE;4;88%
Chester;Cloudy;45;ENE;6;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;45;ENE;12;89%
Groton;Cloudy;48;NE;13;70%
Hartford;Cloudy;48;ENE;6;70%
Meriden;Cloudy;47;N;5;76%
New Haven;Cloudy;48;NE;12;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;44;ENE;9;92%
Willimantic;Cloudy;45;ENE;5;79%
Windsor Locks;Showers;47;ENE;8;70%
_____
