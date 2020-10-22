https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15666283.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;62;WSW;1;100%
Chester;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;5;96%
Groton;Showers;64;WSW;5;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;66;SSE;5;89%
Meriden;Fog;64;SSE;5;96%
New Haven;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Oxford;Fog;63;S;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Fog;63;Calm;0;93%
