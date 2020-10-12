CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;53;ENE;4;77%

Chester;Cloudy;50;NE;8;76%

Danbury;Showers;53;E;8;66%

Groton;Cloudy;51;NE;13;73%

Hartford;Cloudy;52;NE;6;63%

Meriden;Cloudy;52;N;5;61%

New Haven;Cloudy;55;NE;9;56%

Oxford;Cloudy;50;ENE;7;71%

Willimantic;Cloudy;49;NE;3;70%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;49;N;6;73%

_____

