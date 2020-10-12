https://www.lakecountystar.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15638447.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;53;ENE;4;77%
Chester;Cloudy;50;NE;8;76%
Danbury;Showers;53;E;8;66%
Groton;Cloudy;51;NE;13;73%
Hartford;Cloudy;52;NE;6;63%
Meriden;Cloudy;52;N;5;61%
New Haven;Cloudy;55;NE;9;56%
Oxford;Cloudy;50;ENE;7;71%
Willimantic;Cloudy;49;NE;3;70%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;49;N;6;73%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
